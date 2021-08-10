Lionel Messi agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain on two-year contract after leaving Barcelona

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is traveling to Paris on Tuesday afternoon to seal his move to the French club on a deal worth £25m per year after tax, plus bonuses.

Messi had two other options after leaving Barcelona last week but has opted to move to PSG, who will have the option of extending his stay in the French capital by the third year.

Messi - who will receive a £25m signing-on fee as part of the move - was set to extend his 21-year stay at Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal this summer.

Messi is on his way to Paris ✈️📸 pic.twitter.com/xoNfxZQfNi— B/R Football (@brfootball) August 10, 2021

However, the club announced on Thursday that "financial and structural obstacles" meant the deal could not be completed, meaning Messi left as a free agent.

The 34-year-old said he wanted to stay at Barcelona and "did everything" he could to remain at the club, including agreeing to a 50-per-cent wage cut.

However, Barcelona are hamstrung by La Liga's rules on club spending and even halving Messi's pay was not enough to ensure he remained at the Nou Camp.

Messi is now set to join PSG, with their potential to compete for major trophies - including the Champions League - understood to be a key factor in his decision to move to France.

👀 Lionel Messi & family have arrived at the airport to fly to Paris.



🔥 The best free transfer ever? pic.twitter.com/NCO2yK0f2L— SPORF (@Sporf) August 10, 2021

Messi is also believed to be keen to reunite with Neymar, with whom he won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and the Champions League during their time together at Barcelona.

Asked about a move to PSG at his farewell press conference last weekend, Messi said: "That is one possibility, to reach those heights.

"I had a lot of calls, a lot of interested clubs. At the moment, nothing is closed, but we are talking about a lot of things."

Tearful Messi bids Barca farewell

Messi said he did not want to leave Barcelona in an emotional farewell news conference on Sunday.

Messi was in tears as he received a standing ovation in his final Barcelona press conference to announce the end of his 21 years with the club.

Barcelona confirmed Messi's departure on Thursday night, the same day he returned to Catalonia following his post-Copa America holiday.

Messi had traveled to Barcelona expecting to agree on the details of the announcement of his new five-year deal, and he confirmed he offered to reduce his wages by 50 per cent.

"This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay at home, that's what we all wanted more than anything," said Messi.

"We'd always made this our own, we were at home. We thought we would be staying here in Barcelona. But today, we have to say goodbye to all of this."

Source: Sky Sports