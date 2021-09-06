Lingard celebrates in Ronaldo fashion

Sports

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 04:07 pm

Lingard celebrates in Ronaldo fashion

The Manchester United attacker paid tribute to his new teammate after netting at Wembley in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Jesse Lingard paid tribute to new Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring England's opening goal against Andorra.

Following his strike, the winger performed Ronaldo's trademark celebration to mark the event - although with his own "JLingz" hand signals included.

Lingard had opened the scoring for the Three Lions against the minnows with a shot converted from the penalty spot after good work initially from Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

Ronaldo's Man Utd return

Ronaldo moved back to Man Utd shortly before the transfer window, with the Red Devils completing a dramatic swoop for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to deny Manchester City his signature.

Lingard was one of several players to celebrate the event, posting on his Instagram timeline with a simple: "Welcome home."

Ronaldo was a player idolised by Lingard during his first stint at the club, at which point Lingard was only a member of the youth teams.

The Portuguese scored 84 times in 196 Premier League outings for the Red Devils during that stint, in which he claimed the first Ballon d'Or of his career and helped the Old Trafford club to the Champions League.

He subsequently left for Real Madrid, where he became an icon by winning the Champions League and Ballon d'Or on four more occasions, also becoming the club's record scorer.

Although his time at Juventus was generally regarded as more testing, in his three years in Italy he won two Scudetti and also became the quickest player in club history to score 100 goals.

Ronaldo, though, is now back at Old Trafford, where he has signed a two-year deal with the option of one more.

Source: Goal.com

