Leverkusen one win from Bundesliga title after Bayern loss

Bayer Leverkusen are just three points from a first Bundesliga title after a 1-0 win at Union Berlin on Saturday, with Bayern Munich letting a 2-0 lead slip to lose 3-2 at Heidenheim.

Bayern were cruising with a two-goal lead at half-time thanks to strikes from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry but conceded three times in the second half, losing their second match in a row.

Florian Wirtz converted a penalty in Leverkusen's hard-fought win, meaning Xabi Alonso's side need just three points from their remaining six matches to clinch a first league title in the club's history.