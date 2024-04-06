Leverkusen one win from Bundesliga title after Bayern loss

Sports

AFP
06 April, 2024, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 11:44 pm

Related News

Leverkusen one win from Bundesliga title after Bayern loss

Bayern were cruising with a two-goal lead at half-time thanks to strikes from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry but conceded three times in the second half, losing their second match in a row.

AFP
06 April, 2024, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 11:44 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bayer Leverkusen are just three points from a first Bundesliga title after a 1-0 win at Union Berlin on Saturday, with Bayern Munich letting a 2-0 lead slip to lose 3-2 at Heidenheim.

Bayern were cruising with a two-goal lead at half-time thanks to strikes from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry but conceded three times in the second half, losing their second match in a row.

Florian Wirtz converted a penalty in Leverkusen's hard-fought win, meaning Xabi Alonso's side need just three points from their remaining six matches to clinch a first league title in the club's history.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Football

Bayer Laverkusen / Bundesliga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

1d | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

4h | Videos
Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

5h | Videos
Pakistan prospect Usman Khan banned from UAE cricket

Pakistan prospect Usman Khan banned from UAE cricket

3h | Videos
Why is the remittance low before Eid?

Why is the remittance low before Eid?

2h | Videos