Let's support our athletes through thick and thin: Radwan Mujib

Sports

UNB
05 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 04:58 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Coming down heavily on the fans who abuse the Tigers when they fail to perform, CRI Trustee Radwan Mujib Siddiq has said fair-weather fans are not welcome.

Ecstatic after the Bangladesh Cricket Team beat New Zealand, Radwan said: "It's great everyone is celebrating the Tiger's win over World Test Champions New Zealand – congratulations!"

"But to those who like to attack these brilliant young Bangladeshis when they're down – this victory is not for you," he said in a Facebook post from his verified account.

"Nothing justifies the vile personal abuse these players have to endure when they are on a bad run of form, or make a mistake, or lose a few games in a row. Let's support our athletes through thick and thin, fair-weather fans are not welcome!" added Radwan, who is also the editor-in-chief of WhiteBoard, the country's first policy-based magazine covering a gamut of policy issues.

Radwan, a grandson of Bangabandhu, is widely followed by people, especially the youth, on social media due to his popularity.

He has struck a chord with young people through his creative projects that seek to promote the country's proud history. 

The Joy Bangla Youth Award, Joy Bangla Concert, Mujib Graphic Novel, and Hasina: A Daughter's Tale are some of his initiatives.

 

