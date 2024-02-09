‘Let rumours be rumours’: Shakib opens up on potential unavailability for Sri Lanka Tests
The all-rounder has been suffering from a retinal condition of the left eye which forced him to become a lower-order batter. The problem is being managed by conservative treatment. It will be difficult for the southpaw to play long innings.
Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh on the day of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final to play a full series starting on 4 March. Still Bangladesh's all-format captain, Shakib Al Hasan is rumoured to be unavailable for the Tests. In response to a query regarding this, Shakib told reporters to "let rumours be rumours".
Shakib attended a function on Friday where he spoke to the media about various issues. "Who told you [that I won't play Tests]? Let rumours be rumours. Otherwise find out that person. Have I told anyone that I won't play?" said Shakib.
"Ask the person who told you that. If I had said that, you could ask me," he added.
Shakib said his eye condition is fine at the moment but is yet to plan for the Sri Lanka series. "[The eyes] are fine, Alhamdulillah. There is no plan for the Sri Lanka series yet. I am focused on the BPL now. I'm trying to contribute to the team."