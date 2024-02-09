‘Let rumours be rumours’: Shakib opens up on potential unavailability for Sri Lanka Tests

Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh on the day of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final to play a full series starting on 4 March. Still Bangladesh's all-format captain, Shakib Al Hasan is rumoured to be unavailable for the Tests. In response to a query regarding this, Shakib told reporters to "let rumours be rumours".

The all-rounder has been suffering from a retinal condition of the left eye which forced him to become a lower-order batter. The problem is being managed by conservative treatment. It will be difficult for the southpaw to play long innings.

Shakib attended a function on Friday where he spoke to the media about various issues. "Who told you [that I won't play Tests]? Let rumours be rumours. Otherwise find out that person. Have I told anyone that I won't play?" said Shakib.

"Ask the person who told you that. If I had said that, you could ask me," he added.

Shakib said his eye condition is fine at the moment but is yet to plan for the Sri Lanka series. "[The eyes] are fine, Alhamdulillah. There is no plan for the Sri Lanka series yet. I am focused on the BPL now. I'm trying to contribute to the team."