‘Let rumours be rumours’: Shakib opens up on potential unavailability for Sri Lanka Tests

Sports

TBS Report
09 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 08:43 pm

Related News

‘Let rumours be rumours’: Shakib opens up on potential unavailability for Sri Lanka Tests

The all-rounder has been suffering from a retinal condition of the left eye which forced him to become a lower-order batter. The problem is being managed by conservative treatment. It will be difficult for the southpaw to play long innings.

TBS Report
09 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 08:43 pm
Photo: Rangpur Riders
Photo: Rangpur Riders

Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh on the day of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final to play a full series starting on 4 March. Still Bangladesh's all-format captain, Shakib Al Hasan is rumoured to be unavailable for the Tests. In response to a query regarding this, Shakib told reporters to "let rumours be rumours".

The all-rounder has been suffering from a retinal condition of the left eye which forced him to become a lower-order batter. The problem is being managed by conservative treatment. It will be difficult for the southpaw to play long innings. 

Shakib attended a function on Friday where he spoke to the media about various issues. "Who told you [that I won't play Tests]? Let rumours be rumours. Otherwise find out that person. Have I told anyone that I won't play?" said Shakib. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Ask the person who told you that. If I had said that, you could ask me," he added.

Shakib said his eye condition is fine at the moment but is yet to plan for the Sri Lanka series. "[The eyes] are fine, Alhamdulillah. There is no plan for the Sri Lanka series yet. I am focused on the BPL now. I'm trying to contribute to the team."

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team / BPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

8h | Mode
The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

14h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

1d | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

Now | Videos
How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

2h | Videos
Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

1d | Videos
Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

5h | Videos