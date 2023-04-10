Legends of Rupganj confirm DPL Super League

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led Legends of Rupganj became the third team to confirm the super league of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after Abahani Limited and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club following a five-wicket victory over Prime Bank Cricket Club at BKSP-4 ground today.

The victory helped Rupganj achieve 14 points in nine matches, which guaranteed a place in the super league.

Little-known pacer Abdul Halim was instrumental in the victory, grabbing three wickets for 34 runs.

Halim was complemented by his captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza who scalped 2-25 as Rupganj bundled Prime Bank out for just 128 in 36.2 overs after putting them into bat first.

Nasir Hossain was the top-scorer for the side with 31 while national player Yasir Ali Chowdhury made 28 when he needed a big score to boost his confidence.

Legends for Rupganj couldn't make it cakewalk but still raced to the victory in 24.4 overs, making 129-5 for their seventh victory. Fardeen Hasan Oney made team-high 47 while Irfan Shukkur added 31 ball-34 to hasten the victory.

Offspinner Mahedi Hasan and pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja bagged two wickets apiece.