Legends of Rupganj confirm DPL Super League

Sports

BSS
10 April, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 11:57 pm

Related News

Legends of Rupganj confirm DPL Super League

Little-known pacer Abdul Halim was instrumental in the victory, grabbing three wickets for 34 runs. Halim was complemented by his captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza who scalped 2-25 as Rupganj bundled Prime Bank out for just 128 in 36.2 overs after putting them into bat first.

BSS
10 April, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 11:57 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led Legends of Rupganj became the third team to confirm the super league of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after Abahani Limited and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club following a five-wicket victory over Prime Bank Cricket Club at BKSP-4 ground today.

The victory helped Rupganj achieve  14 points in nine matches, which guaranteed a place in the super league.

Little-known pacer Abdul Halim was instrumental in the victory, grabbing three wickets for 34 runs.

Halim was complemented by his captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza who scalped 2-25 as Rupganj bundled Prime Bank out for just 128 in 36.2 overs after putting them into bat first.

Nasir Hossain was the top-scorer for the side with 31 while national player Yasir Ali Chowdhury made 28 when he needed a big score to boost his confidence.

Legends for Rupganj couldn't make it cakewalk but still raced to the victory in 24.4 overs, making 129-5 for their seventh victory. Fardeen Hasan Oney made team-high 47 while Irfan Shukkur added 31 ball-34 to hasten the victory.

Offspinner Mahedi Hasan and pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja bagged two wickets apiece.

Cricket

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League / Legends of Rupganj / Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

12h | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

14h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Plastic Exchange Store: Bidyanondo's recipe for a plastic-free Saint Martin's Island

9h | Panorama
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

15h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Modi releases tiger census data

Modi releases tiger census data

5h | TBS World
Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

10h | TBS Stories
Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

11h | TBS Science
Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

13h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka