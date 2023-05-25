Lautaro Martinez double helps Inter win Coppa Italia

Sports

Reuters
25 May, 2023, 03:40 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 03:42 am

Lautaro Martinez double helps Inter win Coppa Italia

Argentine Martinez equalised with a shot from a tight angle in the 29th minute and followed up with a close-range volley high into the net eight minutes later.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Striker Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan fought back to beat Fiorentina 2-1 and win their secured consecutive Coppa Italia title at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Fiorentina took the lead after three minutes when Jonathan Ikone sent in a cross that found Nico Gonzales unmarked at the back post and he drilled the ball into the net.

Argentine Martinez equalised with a shot from a tight angle in the 29th minute and followed up with a close-range volley high into the net eight minutes later.

Fiorentina rarely threatened to level and Inter comfortably hung on to secure their ninth Coppa Italia title ahead of next month's Champions League final against Manchester City.

