Late congratulatory post from BFF draws netizens' criticism after historic Saff triumph

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 11:28 am

Netizens took notice and vented their anger at the BFF on social media. Many said that it seems that the BFF does not appreciate the glorious success of Bangladeshi girls.

While the whole entire country was in a celebratory mood after the historic triumph of the women's football team in the Saff Championship, for hours, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) had nothing to say on their verified Facebook page for the South Asian champions.

As of 9 pm yesterday, there was not a single post on the BFF verified page on Facebook on the Bangladeshi girls' victory. Even after two hours of the Saff final, they had nothing on the spectacular success of the women's team.

Netizens took notice and vented their anger at the BFF on social media. Many said that it seems that the BFF does not appreciate the glorious success of Bangladeshi girls.

Eventually, no doubt, stoked by the social media criticism, the BFF got around to congratulating the team around 9:10 pm.

"Heartiest congratulations from the Honorable President of Bangladesh Football Federation Kazi Md. Salahuddin and Executive Committee of BFF for achieving the pride of becoming the undefeated champion of Bangladesh Women's National Football Team in "SAFF Women's Championship 2022," the post read.

The final of the Saff Women's Championship 2022 between Bangladesh and Nepal was held at Dasharath Rangshala International Stadium in Kathmandu. Bangladesh beat the hosts to lift the title.

A brace from Krishna Rani Sarkar and an early goal from substitute player Shamsunnahar helped the Bangladesh women clinch their first Saff championship today.

Anita Basnet pulled one back for Nepal, but it was too little, too late. With the win, Bangladesh shattered India's dominance in the competition.

