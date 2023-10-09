Late blitz powers New Zealand to 322/7 against Netherlands

The Netherlands produced a decent show with the ball as New Zealand piled 322/7 in 50 overs after being invited to bat first in the World Cup encounter in Hyderabad.

The proceedings kicked-off with the Netherlands bowling three consecutive maiden overs, following which Devon Conway and Will Young got into action.

The pair added 67 runs in 12 overs before Conway was dismissed for 32(40) by Roelof van der Merwe for 32(40). Young continued his onslaught and added 84 runs with Rachin Ravindra for the second wicket before getting out for 70(80) against Paul van Meekeren.

Ravindra too completed his half-century, while Daryl Mitchell chipped in with a healthy 48(47). New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tom Latham scored 53(46) before the innings finally concluded with Mitchell Santner producing a late blitz. Santner returned unbeaten on 36(17).

Both sides have tweaked their playing XI.

The Netherlands brought in Sybrand Engelbrecht and Ryan Klein for the clash, while New Zealand fielded Lockie Ferguson in place of Jimmy Neesham.