Last-gasp Dzeko header earns leaders Inter win over Venezia

Sports

Reuters
23 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 01:18 pm

Related News

Last-gasp Dzeko header earns leaders Inter win over Venezia

The victory took Inter onto 53 points from 22 matches played, with second-placed AC Milan taking on Juventus at San Siro on Sunday, while Venezia stayed 17th, two points above the relegation zone.

Reuters
23 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 01:18 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A last-gasp header from Edin Dzeko earned Serie A leaders Inter Milan a dramatic 2-1 win over Venezia on Saturday, as Simone Inzaghi's side moved five points clear at the top of the standings.

The hosts were poor in the opening stages, with Venezia, who were without numerous first-team players after a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad this week, racing into a shock lead through French forward Thomas Henry in the 19th minute.

Inter rallied and got themselves level through Nicolo Barella five minutes before the break, before creating several openings after the interval to complete the turnaround.

A winner looked set to elude the champions as the match entered the dying stages, only for veteran Dzeko to climb highest to snatch all three points for Inter in the 90th minute.

The victory took Inter onto 53 points from 22 matches played, with second-placed AC Milan taking on Juventus at San Siro on Sunday, while Venezia stayed 17th, two points above the relegation zone.

"The team believed until the end," Inzaghi told DAZN. "The biggest problem is the San Siro pitch, it is becoming unplayable for both us and Milan.

"It is true we could have played better on this field, but objectively you can't play the football we want to on that surface. Something needs to be done, it has never been like this and now we need to fix it."

It appeared unclear this week whether the rising Covid-19 cases in the Venezia squad would lead to Saturday's clash being postponed, but the newly-promoted side managed to put a team together for the trip to Milan.

Their efforts appeared justified as the visitors looked untroubled early on before Henry powered a header into the net to peg Inter back.

Other than a Lautaro Martinez overhead kick midway through the first half that just missed the target, Inter offered little threat until Barella was on hand to score his second league goal of the season, reacting quickest after Ivan Perisic's effort had been saved.

Dzeko should have put Inter in front early in the second half, but somehow scooped over from only a few metres out.

For all their possession, Inter continued to create little. It was substitute Denzel Dumfries who made the difference, picking out a perfect cross for Dzeko to head home, as the 35-year-old took his Serie A tally into double figures this season in timely fashion.

Football

Edin Dzeko / inter milan / Serie A

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

7m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

1h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

2h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Sootlee: Giving kalamkari a trendy identity

1h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

16h | Videos
Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

18h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

18h | Videos
Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna