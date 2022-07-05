Lack of a quality spinner cost India the match, reckons David Lloyd

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 09:37 pm

Related News

Lack of a quality spinner cost India the match, reckons David Lloyd

Former English cricketer and renowned commentator David Lloyd has highlighted an important factor which he feels cost India the Test. India went in with four pacers and just one spinner in all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and that is where 'Bumble', as Lloyd is fondly called, believes Jasprit Bumrah and coach Rahul Dravid missed a trick.

Hindustan Times
05 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 09:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

India had a golden opportunity to register their first Test series win in England in 15 years, but it wasn't to be. A second-innings batting collapse, followed by some unbelievable batting by England ended the series 2-2 and prolonged India's wait. India's famed pace attack which is hailed as one of the best in the world, failed to defend 377 as England cantered home by seven wickets, winning the match in less than 80 overs.

Former English cricketer and renowned commentator David Lloyd has highlighted an important factor which he feels cost India the Test. India went in with four pacers and just one spinner in all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and that is where 'Bumble', as Lloyd is fondly called, believes Jasprit Bumrah and coach Rahul Dravid missed a trick.

"I never thought I would ever say it, but India were hamstrung by not having a quality spinner. They opted for a longer batting line-up by including Ravindra Jadeja. As a spinner in England, he tends to bowl too flat and too quick. Loop drift and spin brings dividends. Ravichandran Ashwin has it, but India played safe - to their cost," Bumble wrote in his column for The Daily Mail.

England's 'Bazball' approach came to the fore as they pulled off their highest successful chase in Test cricket. Even a player of Joe Root's caliber, who is known as the perfect embodiment of Test match batting, played the audacious reverse-sweep in quite a few occasion, something Lloyd found rather astounding.

"It's quite astonishing what we're witnessing. Test grounds are throwing their gates open on the fifth day, and each time England just knock off the runs. Then you have that stroke played by Joe Root off Shardul Thakur. As if in slow motion, he went square on to the bowler and helped him over slip for six. What on earth is going off out there?" he mentioned.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

9h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

12h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

1h | Videos
Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

1h | Videos
50 companies plan to invest big in South

50 companies plan to invest big in South

2h | Videos
Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh