Kohli wicket not the highlight of my career: Taijul

Sports

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 11:40 pm

"Kohli was completely bamboozled by Taijul," said former Australia spinner Brad Hogg who was in the commentary box during that time.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

When Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan lost the toss and was asked to field by his Indian counterpart KL Rahul in the first Test match in Chattogram, he mentioned that wickets generally fall more in the first session of Day 1 and then towards the final sessions of the third, fourth and fifth day at this venue. 

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam proved Shakib right as India went to Lunch three down with 85 on board. Taijul got two important wickets of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. Gill played a disappointing shot but Taijul's delivery to Kohli was simply supertime.

Kohli, who had just walked in to bat after India lost Rahul, who is leading the side in place of the injured Rohit Sharma, was completely foxed by Taijul. In the third delivery of the 20th over, the left-arm spinner got one to just drift and turn to evade Kohli's bat and hit his pads right in front of the stumps. If anything, Kohli would have been better off had he played that ball on the front foot.

But the ball from Taijul that dismissed the well-set Cheteshwar Pujara on 90 was even better as the seasoned batter was completely flummoxed. He played for a straighter one but the ball turned sharply to go past his outside edge and hit timber.

"I have picked up the wicket of Virat earlier in my career so doesn't need to be the highlight of my career," Islam said, adding Pujara's wicket gave him more joy.

"I think the line and length was good and perhaps he missed on quite a few occasions but I felt that the ball turned quite sharply. He (Pujara) felt it would be straight but as it turned it hit the stump," Taijul added.

