Kohli masterclass takes India to 184 for 6

A massive score by the Indians after being asked to bat first as India finish on 184 for 6.

Taskin was nigh unplayable at times and was unlucky to finish wicketless. But Shakib finished his spell in search of early wickets and India then prospered.

They lost their captain early, but KL took charge, waited for Taskin to be done with and then opened up, carving apart Shoriful as he raised a much-needed 31-ball half-century. That brought in Suryakumar and he was onto his job, making a 16-ball 30 before being castled by Shakib.

Hardik, DK and Axar all fell in single digits as they went in search of quick runs, but Kohli held on, anchored the innings, and then opened up toward the end. So did Ashwin with a small cameo and India finish with a fine score.

Taskin was excellent, but it was Hasan Mahmud and Shakib who grabbed all the wickets to fall. A must-win game for Bangladesh, can they chase down this total?

3:39 pm

Hasan Mahmud has got his third wicket by dismissing Axat Patel which has brought R Ashwin to the middle. Virat Kohli is there in the middle still and looking to finish strongly.

Kohli has got his third fifty of the tournament. India are 170/6. Kohli has hit two sixes off the penultimate over to up the run rate.

3:28 pm

Virat Kohli brings up his fifty as India reach 150.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik departs.

The ball had slipped out of Shoriful's hands and he's broken the stumps, but at the same time, the ball has hit the stumps first, at least that's want the third umpire thinks, he's definitely short and DK is OUT.

3:08 pm

Shakib Al Hasan has once again got a set batter out in Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 16) and broken the stand between him and Virat Kohli. It was Shakib's second wicket. The Bangladesh captain has been the pick of the bowlers so far. He has returned 2/33.

India are 119 for three after 14.

2:51 pm

Shakib Al Hasan has broken the important partnership between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Rahul took down Shoriful Islam and upped the run rate and got to his fifty off 31 balls. Right after his fifty, Shakib got him out.

At the halfway mark, India are 86 for four. Kohli is not out on 24 and Suryakumar Yadav on 7.

2:34 pm

Virat Kohli has got off to a good start, hitting three boundaries although two of them came behind the wicket. India have finished the powerplay at 37 for one. Taskin has so far bowled with a lot of heart and beat the batters multiple times. Kohli is unbeaten on 13 and KL Rahul on 21.

2:28 pm

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are cutting loose for India.

Since the departure of Rohit, they have scored some quick runs thanks to a few consecutive boundaries in Taskin and Hasan Mahmud's overs.

India are 30 for 1 after 5 overs.

2:18 pm

Hasan Mahmud missed a sitter of Rohit in the previous over by Taskin. But that wasn't that costly as the fast bowler himself picked up the wicket of Indian captain.

Rohit is gone for 2.

India are 11/1 after 3.2 overs.

2:13 pm

Indian openers finding it hard to score runs in the opening two overs of the match.

Taskin was at his best in the first over, giving away only 1 run. But Shoriful gave away 9 runs in the second over, including a free hit and a six by KL Rahul.

India are 10/0 after 2 overs.

1:35 pm

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first against India in an overcast condition in Adelaide.

The Tigers made one change in their playing XI, fast bowler Shoriful Islam comes in for Soumya Sarkar.

"We don't know what is a good score on this wicket. Big game. We are well prepared today. The boys are gelling well. We have been playing with this side for some time. We need to continue doing good things. We can continue working on our batting," Shakib said at the toss.

India made one change as well, Axar Patel replaces Deepak Hooda.

"We would have batted first. Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn't play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points," Rohit said.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh