Khawaja set to return to training for Brisbane Test

Reuters
21 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 08:13 pm

The 37-year-old batsman retired hurt on Friday in the final few overs of Australia's thumping 10-wicket victory in the first test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia opener Usman Khawaja looks increasingly likely to play the second test against West Indies in Brisbane this week after completing concussion protocols on Sunday.

The 37-year-old batsman retired hurt on Friday in the final few overs of Australia's thumping 10-wicket victory in the first test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.

"Usman Khawaja continues to progress through protocols following a head impact in the first test match against the West Indies. He completed normal concussion assessments today," the team said in a statement.

"Khawaja will continue to be monitored for any delayed symptoms. He will be reviewed again tomorrow prior to returning to training ahead of the second test match in Brisbane."

Australia will have to find a new opener for the second time in the series if Khawaja is unfit to play when the day-night second test begins on Thursday.

Steve Smith moved up the order to replace David Warner when the veteran opener retired from the format in the wake of the 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan around the New Year.

Barring another positional switch, Matt Renshaw looks most likely to open in Brisbane if Khawaja misses out.

