Khaled Mahmud along with three players fined for breaching BCB code of conduct

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) fined Khulna Tigers Head Coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon and three other players for breaching the code of conduct during their respective matches in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Rangpur Riders duo Mahedi Hasan and Nicholas Pooran along Comilla Victorians allrounder Mosaddrk Hossain were the three players to receive the punishment.

Mahmud was fined 30 percent of his match fees for a Level 1 breach that is contrary to the spirit of the game during his side's T20 match against Fortune Barishal at the Sher-e- Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) on February 10. He was seen smoking in the dressing room which went viral on social media platforms.

In addition to the fine, two demerit points have been added to Mahmud's disciplinary record. On-field umpires Ali Arman Rajon and Ravindra Wimalasari, third umpire Muhammad Kamruzzaman and fourth official Mahfuzur Rahman Litu levelled the charge. Mahmud accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Debabrata Paul and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Mahedi was found in the breach which refers to the abuse of cricket equipment, in the Eliminator on February 12 against Fortune Barishal at the SBNCS and was fined 25 percent of his match fees. One demerit point was also added to his disciplinary record.

Pooran meanwhile, breached the BCB's clothing regulations in the same match and was handed a 50 percent match fee fine. Two demerit points were added to his record also.

On-field umpires Prageeth Rambukwella and Ali Arman Rajon, third umpire Tanvir Ahmed and fourth official Mahfuzur Rahman Litu brought the charges.

The players admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Akhtar Ahmad.

Mosaddek was fined 25 percent of his match fees. One demerit point was added to his disciplinary record for breaching the logo guideline in the first Qualifier against Sylhet Strikers at the SBNCS on February 12.

On-field umpires David Millns and Raveeendra Wimalasiri, third umpire Muhammad Kamruzzaman and fourth official Muzahid Swapan leveled the charge. The player did not contest the sanction proposed by Match Referee Neeyamur Rashid; therefore, no formal hearing was required.