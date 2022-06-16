Kemar Roach added to WI Test squad

Kemar Roach has been included in the West Indies squad for the first Test match against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The experienced fast bowler passed a fitness assessment and was added as the 13th player ahead of the start of the two-match Test series.

Roach has made a full recovery from an injury sustained while playing for Surrey in the English County Championship. Roach is the highest ranked West Indies bowler in the ICC rankings and is their leading current wicket-taker in Test matches. He has 242 wickets in 72 Test matches at 27 runs apiece and is also the leading wicket-taker at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium with 43 wickets.

His career best figures of 6-48 came against Bangladesh in 2009, while his best figures at the venue are 5-8 which also came against Bangladesh in 2018.

Head Coach Phil Simmons said, "It's brilliant that he's fit for the Test match. He's always an inspiration for the younger players we have here and he's ready to go. With 250 wickets around the corner, we're happy with what he brings to the table, not just on the field but in the dressing room as well. I'm glad he's fit and looking forward to seeing him getting out there and doing what he does so well."