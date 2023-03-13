Keeping an eye on whitewash, Tigers thinking of experimenting in final T20I

Coming into the series, no Bangladeshi cricketer or fan would have expected to beat the world champions England in the T20I format. The optimistic fans might have expected to win the ODI series because that's Bangladesh's strength. But, T20Is against England? That too when the Tigers are trying to find their feet in the shorter format of the game?

It was definitely unexpected. Bangladesh would probably have been satisfied with winning a match in the series after losing in the preferred ODI format. And the Tigers won both matches pretty convincingly as well.

Now, as the final T20I approaches, the questions are being asked whether the hosts will go for a whitewash or some experiments. The hosts are ready to test the strength of their bench and they are eyeing a 3-0 victory as well, Bangladesh national team selector and former captain Habibul Bashar said on Sunday.

Despite having the experience of series wins against some big teams in ODIs including a few whitewashes as well. But Bangladesh only managed to whitewash a Test-playing country in T20Is once when they beat Zimbabwe 2-0 in 2020. Bangladesh will have the taste of whitewashing a Test-playing country for the second time if they beat England in Mirpur on Tuesday in the third and last T20 of the series.

"We will definitely play to win," Habibul Bashar said prior to the final T20I.

"It's more important to keep playing the cricket we are playing right now. Nothing could be better than winning (the final match and making it 3-0). England are the world champions, we won a series against them. But it will be even better to win the last match. But, so far I'm really happy with the way the players have responded to this style of cricket" he added.

Bangladesh have used 12 players in the first two matches of the series. Shamim Hossain who played the first T20I was replaced by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the second game. And Miraz came up with a man-of-the-match performance on Sunday.

There are three more players who are yet to play in the series. Spinner Tanvir Islam and fast bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja are rearing to make their debut while wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan will want a chance to prove his worth in the side.

"It's important to test our bench strength. If you don't give your reserve players a chance to get match-ready, how can you expect them to perform in important matches? But we haven't discussed whether we will make the changes, but that's always an option."

Although there is an idea of ​​experimenting, a win is also very important for Bangladesh.

"The focus will be on winning. Of course, we want to win. If we can make one or two changes (in the playing XI) through that, the team can do that if they want. One good thing I think is that our bench is very strong now. Even if we bring someone new, it will not be just for the sake of bringing them. I think those who are in this squad, all have the ability to play in the XI," Bashar concluded.