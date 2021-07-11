Kane ready to face 'amazing' Chiellini and Bonucci

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 06:55 pm

Kane ready to face 'amazing' Chiellini and Bonucci

"They are two amazing defenders. They have had great experience in big matches over their careers. I want to play against the best centre-backs in the world and those two are definitely up there," Kane said.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Harry Kane is relishing the chance to play against Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, a pair he sees as two of the best centre-backs in the world, as the England star reflected on his own slow start at Euro 2020.

Kane will be charged with breaking down the Juventus duo on Sunday in the Euro 2020 finale as England face-off with Italy at Wembley Stadium.

And, after saying he wants to emulate Bobby Moore by leading England to glory, Kane says he's excited to take on two "amazing" defenders as this England team looks to seal legendary status.

"They are two amazing defenders. They have had great experience in big matches over their careers. I want to play against the best centre-backs in the world and those two are definitely up there," Kane said.

"But it's not about me. The game is about England vs Italy and we have a great belief in the team," he added.

"We have great strength in the squad and a lot can happen in a final and we need to make sure we're on the right side of it."

Kane still has an outside chance to seal the Golden Boot, having scored four goals in England's three knockout stage games.

Those goals come after he was held goalless in the group stage, with Raheem Sterling scoring both of the Three Lions' goals in Group D.

"Don't get me wrong, I would have loved to have scored three or four goals in the group stage," Kane said

"At the World Cup, it was such an amazing start. Mentally I lost a bit towards the latter stages.

"It's about staying in the moment, not getting carried away, and knowing we're on the right track. It's worked out pretty well."

Harry Kane / England Football Team / Euro 2020 / Leonardo Bonucci / Giorgio Chiellini

