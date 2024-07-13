Kane out to crown England legacy with Euros glory

AFP
13 July, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 02:47 pm

Kane out to crown England legacy with Euros glory

Kane's strike to bring England level in a dramatic semi-final victory over the Netherlands was his 406th goal for clubs and country.

AFP
13 July, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 02:47 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Harry Kane's move to Germany has not yet yielded the trophies he craved, but in Berlin on Sunday the England captain could quench his craving for silverware in style by winning Euro 2024.

Kane's strike to bring England level in a dramatic semi-final victory over the Netherlands was his 406th goal for clubs and country.

Yet, he is approaching his 31st birthday without a single trophy to his name.

Kane transferred his prolific Premier League form to the Bundesliga with ease last season, scoring 44 times in 45 appearances since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham for a reported fee of £82 million ($105 million).

Yet it still did not result in collective success as Bayer Leverkusen did not taste defeat once in winning a domestic league and cup double, while Bayern bowed out to eventual winners Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

Kane came off towards the end of the decisive second leg against Madrid with a back injury that hampered the end of his club campaign and rolled into the Euros.

He was unusually the target of stinging criticism from former England strikers Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer for his laboured performances early in the tournament which were symptomatic of a highly-fancied side that failed to shine.

The Three Lions won just one of their opening five matches in Germany in 90 minutes and have needed late goals to come from behind in each of the three knockout rounds against Slovakia, Switzerland and the Dutch.

"We've had to show unbelievable character, resilience, physical strength, mental strength -- we've shown it all but there is still one more to go," said Kane.

"It's been a tough journey but it's one more. Ninety minutes, 120 minutes, penalties, whatever it takes."

