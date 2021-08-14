Kamran Akmal misspells 'Independence', gets brutally trolled by netizens

TBS Report
14 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 07:08 pm

It is a very special occasion for Pakistan and India. Pakistan celebrates it on August 14, India celebrates it the day after.

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal chose Twitter to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day. But wrongly spelled Independence Day has made him trolling topic on social media. 

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal decided to celebrate the day on social media by wishing his followers. That's not a mistake. But he misspelled the word 'Independence'. And resulting in him getting trolled on social media.

Check out a few of the reactions here:

