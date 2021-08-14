Kamran Akmal misspells 'Independence', gets brutally trolled by netizens

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal chose Twitter to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day. But wrongly spelled Independence Day has made him trolling topic on social media.

It is a very special occasion for Pakistan and India. Pakistan celebrates it on August 14, India celebrates it the day after.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal decided to celebrate the day on social media by wishing his followers. That's not a mistake. But he misspelled the word 'Independence'. And resulting in him getting trolled on social media.

Check out a few of the reactions here:

Perfect revenge on Britishers 👏🏻

Proud of you Brother @KamiAkmal23 pic.twitter.com/uYFZq8QifX— Unsocially M'idiotic (@m_idiotic) August 13, 2021

The level of khatana has gone to a whole new level now pakistani started removing "d" from independence too August 13, 2021

looking at "indepence" pic.twitter.com/ingwXoqLdT— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile after realising mistake 😂 pic.twitter.com/nszqV9vncu— Vishal 🇮🇳 (@Gosai_ji) August 13, 2021

Reason why Britishers left India "Indepence" 😭 😂 — That Kashmiri Guy (@ThtKashmiriGuy) August 13, 2021

Carrying on Umar's Legacy 👌

Time to modify the dictionary August 13, 2021