Kamran Akmal misspells 'Independence', gets brutally trolled by netizens
It is a very special occasion for Pakistan and India. Pakistan celebrates it on August 14, India celebrates it the day after.
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal chose Twitter to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day. But wrongly spelled Independence Day has made him trolling topic on social media.
Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal decided to celebrate the day on social media by wishing his followers. That's not a mistake. But he misspelled the word 'Independence'. And resulting in him getting trolled on social media.
