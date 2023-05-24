Juve determined to qualify for Europe in wake of points deduction

Sports

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 05:27 pm

Related News

Juve determined to qualify for Europe in wake of points deduction

Juve were docked 10 points on Monday after a new ruling by an Italian soccer court in a case centred on their transfer dealings, which dropped them from second to seventh in Serie A, outside of the European qualification places.

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 05:27 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Juventus still hope to qualify for Europe and are determined to prove on the pitch that their recent Serie A points deduction is just another obstacle that can be overcome.

Juve were docked 10 points on Monday after a new ruling by an Italian soccer court in a case centred on their transfer dealings, which dropped them from second to seventh in Serie A, outside of the European qualification places.

"It's a difficult moment for Juventus, on and off the pitch," John Elkann, CEO of Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family which controls Juventus told reporters on Tuesday after an event at Bocconi University in Milan.

"(But) Juve have always faced adversities and grown stronger in adversities.

"Today I spoke with coach Massimiliano Allegri. He strongly feels the responsibility of our history and he is committed to face the next two games to deserve a spot for Europe on the pitch."

Juventus were thrashed 4-1 by lowly Empoli after learning of the new verdict late on Monday, and they next host fourth-placed AC Milan on Sunday before they end the season at Udinese on June 4.

Football

Juventus FC / Serie A / Europa League / juventus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

4h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

8h | Pursuit
Graphics: TBS

How you can make money using ChatGPT

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

7h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

22h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

1d | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss