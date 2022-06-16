Joy, Shanto, Mominul go without scoring

West Indies have started their bowling innings in the best possible manner as they have sent three of Bangladesh's top four batters within six overs. Kemar Roach removed opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto in successive overs. Both of them went without scoring.

Mominul Haque, who scored a duck in the practice match, failed to get off the mark in this match as well. He chased one outside off and edged the ball to Jermaine Blackwood off Jaydan Seales. Bangladesh were in a spot of bother at 16 for three then.