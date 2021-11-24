Joy overjoyed with Test call-up

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, the 21-year old top-order batter, has been included in Bangladesh's squad for the first Test against Pakistan starting on 26 November. This is Joy's maiden international call-up and he will be keen to make it count if given an opportunity.

Joy starred in the semi-final of the 2020 Under-19 World Cup with a famous century. He made his first-class debut earlier this year for the Bangladesh Emerging team against Ireland Wolves.

"I can't express my feelings in words," said Joy. "Every cricketer has the dream of playing Test cricket. I am very happy to be called up for the first time in the Test squad."

In seven innings in the ongoing National Cricket League, Bangladesh's premier first-class competition, Joy has scored 362 runs with two centuries for the Chattogram Division.

"Yes, I have played some good innings in the NCL. I am very confident now. I have played well for the HP team and in the practice games. I have prepared myself to play well in the upcoming matches," Joy mentioned.

The first Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. That's the home ground of Joy as he plays for the side in domestic cricket. "I don't have any special plan. I will try to play my natural game if given a chance," the youngster stated.