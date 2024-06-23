Jordan first England bowler to take T20I hat-trick

The right-arm quick picked up the wickets of Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar on the bounce in his deadly spell of four for 10 in 2.5 overs.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Chris Jordan became the first England bowler to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup when he took three in three against the USA in Barbados' Bridgetown on Sunday.

Jordan, born and brought up in Barbados, is also the first man to take a T20I hat-trick for England. 

It was the ninth hat-trick in the T20 World Cup history. 

Jordan's feat came just hours after Australia's Pat Cummins became the first bowler to take two T20 World Cup hat-tricks. 

The right-arm quick picked up the wickets of Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar on the bounce in his deadly spell of four for 10 in 2.5 overs.

"Unbelievable feeling (to take the hat-trick), was good to restrict them. Getting it (hat-trick) at a special place is always nice. Glad I was able to hit on the target. Just finished it off towards the end. We summed up the conditions pretty well, we knew they will came hard at us in the powerplay, USA have been playing well in the tournament. Rashid set up the game at the backend for us. Points first and foremost," Jordan said after the hat-trick. 

England held the USA to 115 in their final Super Eight game.

