Javier Cabrera inspects training activities

Sports

BSS
21 January, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 08:54 pm

Related News

Javier Cabrera inspects training activities

The 37-year Spanish coach earlier arrived in Dhaka on January 15 last. He inked an 11-month contract with BFF as the national team’s head coach on Wednesday last.

BSS
21 January, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 08:54 pm
Javier Cabrera inspects training activities

Bangladesh national football team's head coach Javier Cabrera today (Friday) visited Dhaka Abahani Limited club's ground to inspect the training activities of the club's players.
 
Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) technical director Paul Thomas Smalley also accompanied the Spanish coach and the duo met the Abahani's club officials there.
 
BFF's member and Abahani Club's manager Satyajit Das Rupu and Abahani Club officials were also present at that time.
 
The 37-year Spanish coach earlier arrived in Dhaka on January 15 last. He inked an 11-month contract with BFF as the national team's head coach on Wednesday last.
 
This will also be the first time Javier will be managing a national team in his career.

Football

Javier Cabrera / bangladesh football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

6h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

9h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

1h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre