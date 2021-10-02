Jamal caught wearing wrong shorts in Saff opener

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 09:11 pm

Jamal caught wearing wrong shorts in Saff opener

Jamal, who dons the number 6 shirt while playing for Bangladesh, was seen wearing shorts displaying number 5 in the photo in which he posed with the match officials and the captain of Sri Lanka before the match.

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 09:11 pm
Photo: SAFF
Photo: SAFF

In the tournament opener of the SAFF Championship football between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's skipper Jamal Bhuyan was seen leaving the field in the 10th minute. The midfielder returned a couple of minutes later and it was revealed that he had played 10 minutes wearing 'wrong shorts'.

Jamal, who dons the number 6 shirt while playing for Bangladesh, was seen wearing shorts displaying number 5 in the photo in which he posed with the match officials and the captain of Sri Lanka before the match. The photo went viral on social media with many questioning the sincerity and responsibility of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

Satyajit Das Rupu, the manager of the Bangladesh football team, informed that it happened by mistake. "The jersey and shorts of the same number are usually kept together in the dressing room. Jamal mistakenly wore the wrong shorts. After the fourth referee informed us about the matter, Jamal's shorts were brought from the dressing room. He didn't need to go to the dressing room as he changed his shorts outside it and returned to the field," he said.

Jamal Bhuyan himself was taken by surprise. He mentioned that this wasn't supposed to happen and it must have happened by mistake. 

Bangladesh won their first game 1-0 against Sri Lanka in the tou

Jamal Bhuiyan / bangladesh football team / SAFF Championship

