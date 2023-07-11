Jaded Tigers look to avoid Afghan annihilation

Bangladesh cricket team is going through a tough time, on and off the field. After losing their first-ever ODI series to Afghanistan, the hosts will be looking for a consolation win in the third ODI on Tuesday. But the atmosphere inside the team hotel reportedly remained gloomy after the Tamim 'tornado'. Add to that the unexpected series defeat at home in the format which is Bangladesh's strongest suit.

The team didn't have any practice sessions after the series defeat building up for the final ODI. Their scheduled session on Monday got cancelled due to rain. The hosts failed miserably in both matches. The batting looked especially out of order and had no answer to the Afghan bowling attack. Going into the final match without any on-field practice is bound to make things even tougher.

Do the players need a mental boost after a shocking couple of days? Bangladesh's Assistant Coach Nic Pothas was asked the question in the pre-match press conference. Pothas, who came to the press conference 20 minutes late, said the players are ready for Tuesday's match.

"We are talking about professional players. These guys are very professional in the way they go about their business. It doesn't take a lot of boosting from us. They are always ready. This is a fantastic group of players," Pothas said.

Bangladesh's weakness against the Afghan spinners got exposed once again, but just like Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Pothas is seeing the positive side of this. According to the South African, if the batters can face this spin attack, they will be able to negotiate any spin attack in the world.

"I think if we are honest, they have the best spin attack in the world. That's just a fact. Technically, the challenge that they have presented, is a huge advantage to us. It will make us better. If you can face this level of spin, you can face anybody. We are looking at it with a very positive outlook," he added.

It remains to be seen how the batters make use of this advantage and negotiate the spinners in the rest of the white ball series and also in the bigger stages later on this year.

Afif Hossain's form at number seven remains a worry for the hosts. He hasn't repaid the faith of the selectors in that position yet, even though he reportedly wants to bat up in the order. But Pothas wants to be patient, not only with him but with everyone who are getting a chance to prove themselves in the team.

"If we are going to chop and change all the time, players will feel under pressure. You have to show faith in players. The No 7 spot is going to be hugely dependent on the balance of the team against different oppositions. It is a game-by-game thing."

While the rain didn't let the hosts train before the matchday, the sun shined on the Afghans and they had a full training session. The visitors will look to make it 3-0 which will be a huge statement just a few months before the Asia Cup and World Cup playing their positive brand of cricket.

"Every team wants to continue their winning momentum. The way we started. Beating Bangladesh in Bangladesh is not easy. The boys did really well in all three departments. Altogether, it was a team effort that's why we got a very good result. Hopefully, we will win again tomorrow," Afghanistan's bowling coach Hamid Hassan said in the pre-match press conference.

Hamid stated beating Bangladesh in the series didn't come easily, they had to work hard for that and the team believe in themselves as they keep getting better in this format.

"We played positive cricket, one step ahead of Bangladesh maybe. And that's why maybe Bangladesh couldn't try to catch our bowlers or batters early. That was maybe the key point.

Beating Bangladesh in Bangladesh, I know it's not easy, but behind that we worked really hard, practising in training for five to six hours. And the most important thing, believing in the team, in ourselves. That's the most important thing for anyone. If you believe in yourself, you can beat anyone."

There will be another forced change to Bangladesh's playing XI as fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has already been ruled out of the remainder of the white ball series after suffering a knee injury in the second ODI. Afghanistan may also want to test their backup players which Hamid mentioned: "Whoever gets a chance will be deserving as well to be part of the XI".