Jacobellis earns first US gold and long-awaited redemption

Lindsey Jacobellis claimed the first gold medal for the United States at the Beijing Olympics when she won the snowboard cross final on Wednesday and finally found redemption after her career-defining fail at the Turin Games 16 years ago.

Jacobellis was within metres of winning the event in 2006 - the first time it was included in the Games - when she threw in a showboating trick trying to grab her board, only to fall and get overtaken at the line.

She failed to medal again after various mishaps in the next three Olympics and although she has an astonishing 10 X-Games and five world individual titles to her name, she was always desperate to make amends for Turin.

She did so with a dominant display on Wednesday, made all the sweeter as it secured the first US gold of the Games.

But Jacobellis did not see the victory as redemption.

"It kept me hungry and kept me fighting for the gold," she said, adding that she would have quit the sport if she had won gold in 2006.

She always looked in command of Wednesday's final but, as she knows better than anyone that nothing is settled until you cross the line.

"I wasn't 100% sure but I wasn't seeing anyone in my peripheral so I was confident when I crossed," she said.

"It really seemed like an unbelievable moment, it didn't seem real at the time."