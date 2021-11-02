It's official, Antonio Conte is the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur

Sports

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 06:13 pm

Related News

It's official, Antonio Conte is the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur

Conte said: “I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again."

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 06:13 pm
Photo: Tottenham Hotspur official website
Photo: Tottenham Hotspur official website

After sacking Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham Hotspur wasted no time in naming a replacement in Antonio Conte.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our Head Coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend," the club said in a statement on their official website. 

Antonio has won titles in Serie A, including a hat-trick of Scudettos with Juventus, the Premier League and also managed Italy, leading the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

Conte said: "I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again."

"Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world."

"I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach."

"Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn't yet the right time to return to coaching."

"But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction."

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director - Football, Fabio Paratici, said: "We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the Club. His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England.

"I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players."

Football

Antonio Conte / Tottenham Hotspur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club

6
Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand
Economy

Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand