'It's going to be hard to sleep after this' - Mbappe apologises for penalty miss

Sports

Reuters
29 June, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 03:19 pm

Related News

'It's going to be hard to sleep after this' - Mbappe apologises for penalty miss

"I'm sorry about this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed," Mbappe wrote on Instagram

Reuters
29 June, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 03:19 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

France forward Kylian Mbappe has apologised for missing the decisive spot-kick in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to Switzerland that saw the world champions crash out of the European Championship in the last 16.

Switzerland scored twice in the final 10 minutes in a thrilling 3-3 draw and, following a goalless extra time, prevailed in the shootout after goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved from Mbappe.

Mbappe said France were "incredibly sad" after exiting the tournament and that his miss would keep him awake at night.

"I'm sorry about this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed," Mbappe wrote on Instagram

"It's going to be hard to sleep after this, but unfortunately these are the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.

"The most important (thing) will be to get back up again even stronger for future commitments. Congratulations and good luck to the Swiss team."

Switzerland face Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday. 

 

Football

Kylian Mbappe / France Football Team / Euro 2020

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

22h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

22h | Videos
Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook