'It's embarrassing, maybe even humiliating'

Ralf Rangnick suggested Liverpool have humiliated Manchester United this season following the Red Devils' 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Tuesday.

It was the second time in 2021-22 that Liverpool have hammered United, with the Reds winning 5-0 at Old Trafford in November – but given they had a man sent off back then, Tuesday's result was arguably worse.

The nine goals United have conceded against Liverpool is the most they have ever shipped to one opponent in a single Premier League campaign – they last suffered a worse aggregate defeat across two fixtures against the same team back in 1892-93 (11-0 v Sunderland).

United's first-half display was particularly poor as Liverpool dominated throughout, with Rangnick's men making it to the break without attempting a single shot for the first time since April 2018.

The gravity of Liverpool's dominance over United this term was not lost on Rangnick.

"It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating. We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now," he told BBC Sport.

"When Jurgen Klopp came they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows."

Rangnick opted to start with a back three and gave Phil Jones a rare start, but he abandoned that setup at half-time following United's gutless opening 45 minutes, with Jadon Sancho coming on to provide a bit of spark in attack.

The manager is not convinced the outcome would have been any different even if he had started with a back four as normal, however, adamant player errors were to blame for the goals.

"I don't think a different formation at the start would have changed anything," he continued. "The first goal we conceded, it was not part of the game plan to be that high up and concede a counter-attack after five minutes. That changed the game.

"The first half, we were just not good enough. We did not win any first ball or second balls. We were the second-best in all relevant areas.

"Second half we changed a center-back with Jadon Sancho. For the first 25 minutes we were better and had pressure on the ball at times. We had two or three moments, but the third goal killed the game off.

"For the third goal, it came from a ball we should not play. A pressing invitation: 12 yards into Anthony Elanga, who is a player for [running] behind their backline.

"It is inviting them for those moments and six seconds later the ball was in our net."

The result leaves United three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who have played a game less, while Liverpool moved above Manchester City – who play Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday – at the top.