IPL matches to have some spectators as Covid restrictions ease

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 11:43 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Fans will be allowed to attend matches during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on Saturday, with Covid-19 restrictions easing in the country, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

The Chennai Super Kings will face the Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of the popular T20 league at the Wankhede Stadium with a 25% occupancy limit.

"This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic," the BCCI said in a statement.

Infections in India have fallen to their lowest in more than a year in recent days. The country has seen more than 43 million infections, with over 516,500 deaths.

