IPL 2022 prizemoney: Jos Buttler richest player after six awards, GT take home colossal amount

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to a close on Sunday evening with debutant Gujarat Titans clinching the prestigious title after defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. Leading the team from the front, franchise captain Hardik Pandya produced a brilliant all-round performance, scalping three wickets and then adding 34 runs with the bat.

Pandya's clinical figures, which read 3/17 in 4 overs, helped Gujarat restrict Rajasthan for 130/9 in 20 overs after they opted to bat first. They then completed the paltry 131-run chase in just 18.1 overs making the finale a one-sided affair.

However, Rajasthan did have something to cheer about in the end. Star opener Jos Buttler, who finished as the leading run-scorer, took home almost every individual honour, which included a handsome cash prize.

Buttler, who finished the season with 863 runs, bagged six individual prizes and total cash of sixty lakhs.

Buttler smashed a total of 45 sixes during the course of the tournament, which was the most by any player. He was rewarded INR 10,00,000 for this incredible feat. In terms of fours, Buttler knocked 83 boundaries, which again was the highest by any individual, and was awarded another INR 10,00,000 for this feat.

Apart from smashing the most number of sixes and fours, Buttler was awarded another INR 10,00,000 for being the gamechanger of the season. He was given another INR 10,00,000 for being the power player of the season.

He received another INR 10,00,000 for winning the Orange Cap and another INR 10,00,000 for being the most valuable player of the season.

Gujarat Titans speedster Lockie Ferguson bowled a delivery clocking 157.3 kmph on the speedometer in the finale. This was the fastest delivery of the season, which helped him win INR 10,00,000.

Umran Malik was awarded the emerging player of the season, which saw the 22-year-old win INR 10,00,000.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the season, won INR 10,00,000.

Evin Lewis' catch that eliminated Kolkata Knight Riders from the play-offs race was picked as the best catch of the season. He received a cash prize of INR 10,00,000.

In terms of teams, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals were handed a hefty amount of INR 12.5 crores for finishing as the runners-up. Meanwhile, champion Gujarat got INR 20 crores.

Hardik Pandya was awarded the punch striker of the season, for which he won the Tata Punch car, which was put on display throughout the season.