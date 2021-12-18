Inter terminate Eriksen contract

Related News

Eriksen, 29, has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of the European Championship against Finland in June and receiving life-saving treatment on the pitch.

Inter Milan have terminated midfielder Christian Eriksen's contract, the Italian Serie A club said on Friday, after the Denmark international was suspended from playing in Italy because of his cardiac device implant.

Eriksen, 29, has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of the European Championship against Finland in June and receiving life-saving treatment on the pitch.

Inter said in October that the Italian medical authority had suspended Eriksen from playing in Serie A, due to a rule prohibiting the use of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device.

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that an agreement has been reached for the consensual termination of Christian Eriksen's contract," Inter said in a statement.

"The club and the entire Nerazzurri family embrace the player and wish him the best for his future.

"Christian was a key figure in our march to the Scudetto – a team effort which Eriksen contributed to with his vision, intuition, passing, assists and goals, including some big ones."

The Danish midfielder scored in the game against Crotone that ultimately gave Inter the title and he also netted a free kick against Udinese at the San Siro on the final day of the season.

"That is our final, happy, wistful memory of Christian on the pitch in an Inter shirt. Because sometimes life takes a turn for the unexpected and sends you down a path you didn't imagine," the club added.

"Every Inter fan, every football fan, looked on in silence, hoping for Christian. Seeing him back (at the training ground) in Appiano Gentile with his team mates, as Italian champions, was a joy to behold and one we will never forget."

Earlier this month, Eriksen had begun working out at the training ground of his youth club Odense Boldklub in Denmark following his rehabilitation.

