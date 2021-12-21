Inter looking to see out memorable 2021 in style

Sports

Reuters
21 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 01:41 pm

Related News

Inter looking to see out memorable 2021 in style

Inter lifted their first Scudetto in 11 years in May, finishing 12 points ahead of rivals AC Milan in second.

Reuters
21 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 01:41 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Inter Milan will look to go out with a bang in the Italian top flight's final round of fixtures before the winter break this week after a year to remember for Simone Inzaghi's Serie A table toppers.

Inter lifted their first Scudetto in 11 years in May, finishing 12 points ahead of rivals AC Milan in second.

After losing key figures in that title success during the close season - coach Antonio Conte, top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku and flying fullback Achraf Hakimi - things did not start well this term, with Inter playing catch up until recent weeks.

They have found top gear again, however, to sit top of the standings by four points. Inter were crowned winter champions, too, following their sixth successive league win, at Salernitana on Friday, and Milan's loss to Napoli on Sunday.

Friday's 5-0 success took Inter to 100 goals in a calendar year for the first time in their Serie A history, with Torino their final opponent of a successful 2021 on Wednesday.

By their high standards, Juventus's 2021 has been nothing short of woeful.

Looking to make it 10 successive league titles last season, rookie coach Andrea Pirlo could only steer Juve to fourth position - a return that cost him his job.

Massimiliano Allegri returned to save the day in the close season, taking charge of the Turin club for the second time, but he has fared even worse, with Juve languishing down in seventh ahead of Tuesday's clash with Cagliari.

Allegri is fully aware he has it all to do to turn things around.

"We have to win tomorrow and then see where we can get," Allegri told a news conference on Monday. "On February 28, we'll know if we are in the race for the top four. There's a lot of work to do over the next two months."

Milan are again looking likely to be one of Inter's main title challengers, but Stefano Pioli's side, who went unbeaten in their opening 12 league matches of the season, have stuttered of late, losing three of their last six league games.

Empoli are Milan's final opponent before the winter break on Wednesday and will be no pushovers, having already beaten Juve and Napoli this season.

Napoli's 1-0 win in the San Siro on Sunday saw them climb above Milan to sit second on goal difference. They too went unbeaten in their opening 12 league games before falling away. Victory over Spezia on Wednesday will keep them in the title hunt.

Fourth-placed Atalanta's six-game Serie A winning streak was ended by AS Roma on Sunday, meaning they cannot afford more dropped points at Genoa on Tuesday if they are to keep Inter in their sights.

Football

inter milan / Serie A

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

55m | Features
Our workers have long faced harassment and suffered the consequences for lack of skills in foreign countries. This needs to change. Photo: Mumit M

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

3h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

5h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

17h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

17h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today