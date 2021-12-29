Intense schedule makes Premier League glory sweeter: Guardiola

Sports

BSS
29 December, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 04:28 pm

Related News

Intense schedule makes Premier League glory sweeter: Guardiola

Guardiola is one of many Premier League managers who believe the fixture list needs to be reduced during the Christmas period. The festive programme and its implications for player welfare has been the subject of considerable debate,

BSS
29 December, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 04:28 pm
FILE PHOTO: Football - Champions League - Manchester City Press Conference - Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - November 25, 2019 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the press conference. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Football - Champions League - Manchester City Press Conference - Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - November 25, 2019 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the press conference. Reuters

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says winning the Premier League would be sweeter than ever given the intense schedule faced by top-flight teams this season.

Guardiola is one of many Premier League managers who believe the fixture list needs to be reduced during the Christmas period. The festive programme and its implications for player welfare has been the subject of considerable debate,

Those issues have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, with 16 Premier League games called off in December, leaving clubs facing a further fixture backlog later in the campaign.

Yet Guardiola has proved he can successfully negotiate the pitfalls of the packed English schedule, having won eight major trophies, including three Premier League titles, at the Etihad Stadium.

Reigning champions City are guaranteed to be top of the table heading into 2022.

Guardiola's men can move nine points clear of second-placed Liverpool -- beaten 1-0 by Leicester on Tuesday -- if they win at Brentford on Wednesday.

"Right now we have games on the 29th and the first, two away fixtures against absolutely difficult, tough opponents. The Premier League is like this," Guardiola said as he looked ahead to the Brentford game and Saturday's trip to in-form Arsenal.

"That is why it is the most satisfying competition if you are able to win it. You play against all the big teams in different circumstances and you have to solve it. It will be no exception in the next two games."

Significantly, Guardiola believes City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is getting back to his best after being hampered by injury and Covid issues in the opening months of the season.

De Bruyne struggled in the opening months of the season, but the Belgian scored twice in the 7-0 rout of Leeds recently and also netted in Sunday's 6- 3 thrashing of Leicester.

"Kevin, when he is fit, has something unique in the world. He is an exceptional player," he said.

"He struggled at the beginning of the season and is now much, much better. The Leeds game was really good and Leicester he was really good all game.

"He is a fighter and a guy who creates goals and assists but he has been injured some seasons for a long time and we survived. Everybody was involved and a part of it. That is a nice thing."

Football

Pep Guardiola / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

3h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

6h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

8h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

1h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

2h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

20h | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec