Injured Nurul Hasan Sohan doubtful for Asia Cup

Nurul Hasan Sohan's first captaincy assignment in the national team did not go well as the wicket-keeper batsman returned home after being sidelined for the remainder of the tour with a finger injury in the second T20I.

He will have to stay out of the action for two-three weeks to recover from the injury. There are concerns about his availability in the upcoming Asia Cup.

If it takes two-three weeks, there should be no worries about Sohan's availability in the Asia Cup, starting on 27 August. Sohan is expected to be fit by 21-22 August if it takes two-three weeks. But the chief doctor of BCB, Debashish Chowdhury, said that if he wants to play, he should become fit a week before the start of the Asia Cup.

Sohan will be undergoing rehabilitation but that's not all. The BCB is planning to send him abroad for better treatment. The doctor there will assess whether Sohan's left index finger needs surgery or not.

Debashish Chowdhury said, "Sohan should be sent abroad but we are not sure where we would send him. It will be confirmed tomorrow (4 August) where he will be sent."

The Business Standard (TBS) understands that Sohan may be sent to Singapore.

"We have two-three weeks before the Asia Cup. In order to play the tournament, Sohan must recover at least a week before."

"We will discuss this with a finger specialist. It can be said then whether surgery is needed. However, he will not be allowed to rush to the field for the Asia Cup. The World Cup and his entire career lie ahead," he added.