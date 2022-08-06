Injured Litton likely to miss Asia Cup

Bangladesh opener Liton Das has suffered a hamstring injury which will keep him out of action for at least three weeks.

The injury not only sidelined him from the rest of the ODI series against Zimbabwe but also kept his hope to play Asia Cup in limbo.

Litton had to retire hurt on 81 during the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday and underwent a scan which revealed a muscle strain.

Bangladesh physio Muzadded Alpha Sany said: "We did a scan of the injured right hamstring and the report has confirmed a grade two muscle strain.

"Recovery from such injuries usually require about three to four weeks. He will be assessed further in the coming days and will be put on a rehab plan."