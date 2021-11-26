Infantino says those opposed to World Cup change scared

Sports

Reuters
26 November, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 06:19 pm

Related News

Infantino says those opposed to World Cup change scared

In a veiled dig at confederations in Europe and South America, who have come out against the plan to change the current four-year-cycle, Infantino said they did not want things to change because they were at the top of the sport.

Reuters
26 November, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 06:19 pm
Infantino says those opposed to World Cup change scared

Fifa president Gianni Infantino accused those opposed to altering the frequency of the World Cup to every two years of being scared of change and wanting to keep their elevated status in the game as Africa on Friday backed the plans.

In a veiled dig at confederations in Europe and South America, who have come out against the plan to change the current four-year-cycle, Infantino said they did not want things to change because they were at the top of the sport.

He was speaking at the Confederation of African Football congress in Cairo, where African countries on Friday unanimously voted for a resolution backing his plan to change the hosting of the World Cup to every two years.

"Those who are against it are those at the top. It happens in every sector of life when there are reforms and changes, those who are at the top don't want anything to change because they are at the top," said Infantino.

"And they are afraid maybe that if something changes, their leadership position is at risk.

"We understand that and we compliment and applaud them for having been so successful in reaching the top. This is fantastic, and they are an example for everyone.

"But at the same time, we cannot close the door, we need to keep the door open, we need to give hope and opportunities," he added.

Infantino insisted increasing the frequency of the hosting of Fifa's flagship event would offer more opportunities to countries outside of the top tier of the world game.

"We need to offer more chances for world football, for African football to shine at the world stage."

Infantino said he would continue to consult opinion on his proposal but gave no timeline for its possible implementation.

Uefa has said a new schedule would have an adverse impact on the balance between local, domestic, continental, and international competitions.

Conmebol, the South American body, said the project "turns its back on almost 100 years of world football tradition".

The World Cup will increase its number of finalists from 32 to 48 at the 2026 edition, which is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US.

Football

Gianni Infantino / fifa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Global primary energy consumption by source

Global primary energy consumption by source

1h | Panorama
What is the future of energy?

What is the future of energy?

2h | Panorama
According to legend, King Canute of England set his throne on the shore and commanded the incoming tide to halt. The tide paid no attention. Photo: Bloomberg

The King Canute theory of inflation

5h | Bloomberg Special
Keemar Ghugni

Keemar Ghugni

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

22h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

22h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 