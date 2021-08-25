India slump to 78 all out against England in third Test

BSS
25 August, 2021, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 11:19 pm

It was their lowest Test total against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord's in 1974.

BSS
25 August, 2021, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 11:19 pm
Photo: Cricinfo
Photo: Cricinfo

India collapsed to 78 all out after winning the toss on the first day of the third Test against England at Headingley on Wednesday.

It was their lowest Test total against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord's in 1974.

The visitors lost their last six wickets for 22 runs having been 56-4 at lunch, with this slump following their all-time lowest 36 all out against Australia in Adelaide in December during a series India eventually won 2-1.

Home great James Anderson ripped through India's top order while talking 3-6 in eight overs, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli for seven.

Both Sam Curran and Craig Overton took two wickets in two balls after lunch, with Overton finishing with 3-14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.

India opener Rohit Sharma (19) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the only batsmen to make it into double figures on Wednesday, with 16 runs coming in extras.

England are currently 107 for 0 and lead by 29 runs while writing this report.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after a 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's last week.

India Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

