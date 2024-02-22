India ready for turner in 4th Test after Stokes questions pitch

Sports

AFP
22 February, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 04:00 pm

Related News

India ready for turner in 4th Test after Stokes questions pitch

Rohit Sharma's hosts are looking to seal the series in the Test beginning on Friday after hammering England by 434 runs to lead 2-1 with two matches to play.

AFP
22 February, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 04:00 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India said Thursday they are primed for whatever the pitch has in store for the fourth Test but expect it to favour spinners, after England captain Ben Stokes said he "had never seen anything like" the Ranchi wicket.

Rohit Sharma's hosts are looking to seal the series in the Test beginning on Friday after hammering England by 434 runs to lead 2-1 with two matches to play.

England won the opener in Hyderabad by 28 runs on a turning track but lost the next two.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The surface at Ranchi appears to have deep cracks down one side but looks flat on the other and could spin sharply with variable bounce.

"It's a typical Indian wicket, there are cracks, this wicket always had cracks," batting coach Vikram Rathour said.

"It will turn, but how much it will turn and from when we are not sure. We have enough balance in our team to go whichever way we want to go."

Stokes told British media late Wednesday: "I've never seen something like that before. I don't know what could happen."

On Thursday Stokes said his "overall thinking and understanding" of the wicket had not changed but added that he was keeping an open mind.

"We get asked about the pitch and we give our opinion, but that doesn't mean we are going in with too many preconceived ideas," Stokes told reporters.

"The pitch could be as flat as a pancake, who knows? If it is, we will adapt to that.

"If it does more than we think it will, we will adapt to that as well. We won't let those conversations seep into what we do."

India's lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and coach Rahul Dravid were at the ground Thursday and took a close look at the wicket.

India's youngsters and new caps have stood out in the absence of Virat Kohli, who is missing the series for the birth of his second child, and the injured KL Rahul.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, 22, hit an unbeaten 214 in the third Test -- his second double century in consecutive matches.

He also put on a destructive 172-run stand with debutant Sarfaraz Khan, who hit 68.

Rathour said the performance of the youngsters showed the ability of India's robust domestic cricket to promote emerging talent.

"Once you get to this level and start playing Test cricket, everything said and done, there are nerves, there is some pressure, but if you get a good start, nothing better than that," said Rathour.

"They have cricket intelligence in them, which is again a great sign. It's a great message, coming from Indian domestic cricket, that the new players are cricket smart."

Cricket

England Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / Ben Stokes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

4h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

8h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

6h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

1h | Videos
Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

2h | Videos
Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

4h | Videos
AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

5h | Videos