India become No. 1 team across all formats

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 February, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 04:22 pm

Related News

India become No. 1 team across all formats

This is the first time India have achieved top ranking in all formats at the same time. All this happened during Rohit Sharma's captaincy, making him the first-ever Indian captain to pull off this remarkable feat.

Hindustan Times
15 February, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 04:22 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Team India became the No.1-ranked team across formats after they displaced Australia to take the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, released Wednesday. India, already the top-ranked team in T20Is and ODIs, leapfrogged Australia to become No.1 Test side after beating them by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. India currently have 115 rating points. They are followed by Australia (111), England (106) and New Zealand (100).

This is the first time India have achieved top ranking in all formats at the same time. All this happened during Rohit Sharma's captaincy, making him the first-ever Indian captain to pull off this remarkable feat.

India had attained the No.1 ranking in ODIs last month after they beat New Zealand 3-0 at home. This win came after they clean-swept Sri Lanka 3-0.

India will still need to beat Australia in the next Test in New Delhi to hold on to the top spot and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June in England. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take a huge lead over Australia if they beat them 3-1 or 4-0 in the ongoing series.

India's players also gained big in individual rankings. Ravichandran climbed to the second spot in the Test bowler rankings, 21 rating points behind Australia captain Pat Cummins and a return to the No.1 ranking for the first time since 2017.

Ashwin ensured India wrapped up their stunning victory before tea on the third day, as the veteran off-spinner took 5/37 in the second innings to go with 3/42 earlier in the match.

While Ashwin stepped up in what turned out to be the last session of the Test, Jadeja did the damage on the first day with 5/47 including the prized wickets of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Jadeja then took 2/34 in the second innings to partner with Ashwin as the spin twins quickly dismissed Australia's top seven batters and left them reeling at 67/7 on the way to being all out for just 91.

India captain Rohit Sharma has been rewarded for his match-defining ton in Nagpur with a rise from 10th to 8th in the Men's Test Batting Rankings

Rohit came to the crease after Australia were all out for 177 in their first innings, then made the wicket look all but tame with an assured 120 that set the tone for the rest of the match.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / icc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

1h | TBS SPORTS
5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

7h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

22h | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms