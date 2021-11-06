The incident that made Gayle the 'Universe Boss'

The West Indies are playing Australia in their fifth and final match in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The defending champions have already been knocked out of the tournament. It will be the last ICC event for at least two of their legendary players. DJ Bravo has already announced his retirement. It looks like Chris Gayle has also called it a day.

Gayle got off to a belligerent start against Australia but was cleaned up by Pat Cummins after scoring 15 off nine balls. While walking back to the shed, Gayle removed his helmet and raised his bat to acknowledge the crowd. The southpaw was seen hugging his teammates on the way back to the dressing room.

Gayle has scored 1899 runs in 79 innings in T20Is for the West Indies. He is the all-time highest run-getter in the history of T20 cricket. The self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' has as many as 22 centuries to his name as well.

But he was not this happy-go-lucky, party-loving person. But an incident 16 years back changed him completely as a person.

Gayle was diagnosed with a hole in the heart during West Indies' tour to Australia in 2005.

The condition became unmanageable during the second Test of the series. The big man was forced to retire hurt in Hobart due to an irregular heartbeat.

The doctors suggested that he should undergo a surgery. Gayle was so petrified that he did not even inform his family. He let them know only after the procedure was completed.

Thereafter he decided to live every moment of life to the fullest. He visited a club the very night he returned to the Caribbean after that Australia tour. He did so the following night as well.

It's been 16 years since then, but Gayle continues to live his life king-size.