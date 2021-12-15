'I'm tired of it'- Kohli puts an end to speculations of rift with Rohit

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 03:23 pm

Related News

'I'm tired of it'- Kohli puts an end to speculations of rift with Rohit

Kohli also asserted that controversies outside the field cannot derail him from doing well for India, but he did term it as "not ideal".  

Hindustan Times
15 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 03:23 pm
&#039;I&#039;m tired of it&#039;- Kohli puts an end to speculations of rift with Rohit

India Test captain Virat Kohli put an end to the speculations of rift between him and senior batter Rohit Sharma, stating he has been doing the same for the past two years and urged people to look beyond it. 

He also mentioned that none of his decision would be against the team, adding Rohit's experience will be heavily missed in the Test series against the Proteas, starting from December 26. 

"I have addressed this so many times that there is absolutely no problem between us. And honestly, I've been clarifying this since the last 2-2.5 years regularly and I am tired of it."

"Time and again, this keeps coming. I can assure you one thing that none of my actions or communication will be to bring the team down until I am playing. And this has always been my point of view and this is my commitment towards Indian cricket," the 33-year-old said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.  

Speaking on Rohit's absence from the Test series, who will not travel to South Africa due to a hamstring injury, Kohli said: "With his experience and skill we will miss his opportunity presence. But this also gives opportunities to new players to impress." 

The Indian contingent will leave for South Africa on Thursday, where Kohli's unit will play three Tests and the contest will then switch to limited-over format.  

Kohli also asserted that controversies outside the field cannot derail him from doing well for India, but he did term it as "not ideal".  

"Nothing can derail me from being prepared for Team India. Things happening outside are not ideal and there things that we can do as an individual. I am very excited to go to SA and help the team win," said Kohli. 

 

Cricket

Virat Kohli / Rohit Sharma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

6h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

32m | Videos
The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

20h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

20h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak