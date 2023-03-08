I'm not a magician: Hathurusingha

Sports

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 03:11 pm

Related News

I'm not a magician: Hathurusingha

Hathurusingha was asked whether Bangladesh can win any match in the upcoming three-match T20I series starting from Thursday.

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 03:11 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh cricket team coach Chandika Hathurusingha said he is not a magician who can forecast results ahead of Bangladesh's first-ever bilateral T20I series against England. 

Hathurusingha was asked whether Bangladesh can win any match in the upcoming three-match T20I series starting from Thursday.

"It's all them, the players," Hathuru replied. 

"I'm not a magician or someone who can forecast the future. We can try (to win matches)," he added. 

Hathurusingha said the message to the players is to do the things they have been doing in BPL and come and do it against the world champions in this series. 

"I'm very open to seeing what we can do (in the series). And I expect the players to do the same thing that they have done to get selected. So, go and show them at the international level against the world champions for them to understand where they are at and for us to understand whether we are better than them in our condition or they are better than us.  Good opportunity for us to see where our skill set is in T20Is," he further said. 

The Tigers' coach said Bangladesh will be playing on a similar track as the third ODI was played just a couple of days ago. 

"What you saw two days ago, we can't change much. So we are playing on a similar track as the last ODI," he said. 

"We all like runs on the board. That's the entertainment. We need to score runs, that's why people come to watch cricket. If we don't score runs, the bowlers do well, that's another way. People would like to watch runs and matches going to the last overs. That's what we want to do."

Cricket

Chandika Hathurusingha / BD vs ENG / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

7h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

5h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

18h | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

22h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year