I'm not a magician: Hathurusingha

Bangladesh cricket team coach Chandika Hathurusingha said he is not a magician who can forecast results ahead of Bangladesh's first-ever bilateral T20I series against England.

Hathurusingha was asked whether Bangladesh can win any match in the upcoming three-match T20I series starting from Thursday.

"It's all them, the players," Hathuru replied.

"I'm not a magician or someone who can forecast the future. We can try (to win matches)," he added.

Hathurusingha said the message to the players is to do the things they have been doing in BPL and come and do it against the world champions in this series.

"I'm very open to seeing what we can do (in the series). And I expect the players to do the same thing that they have done to get selected. So, go and show them at the international level against the world champions for them to understand where they are at and for us to understand whether we are better than them in our condition or they are better than us. Good opportunity for us to see where our skill set is in T20Is," he further said.

The Tigers' coach said Bangladesh will be playing on a similar track as the third ODI was played just a couple of days ago.

"What you saw two days ago, we can't change much. So we are playing on a similar track as the last ODI," he said.

"We all like runs on the board. That's the entertainment. We need to score runs, that's why people come to watch cricket. If we don't score runs, the bowlers do well, that's another way. People would like to watch runs and matches going to the last overs. That's what we want to do."