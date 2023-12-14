‘I'm allowed to celebrate how I want’: Warner ton silences critics

Sports

Reuters
14 December, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 08:05 pm

Related News

‘I'm allowed to celebrate how I want’: Warner ton silences critics

The hosts ended the day on 346-5 from 84 overs after batting first, with Usman Khawaja (41) and Travis Head (40) also making contributions, but Warner's fiery 164 off 211 balls stole the show.

Reuters
14 December, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 08:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia opener David Warner celebrated his 26th test century on Thursday by 'shushing' the Perth media box, silencing his critics after putting his side in a strong position on day one of the first test against Pakistan.

The hosts ended the day on 346-5 from 84 overs after batting first, with Usman Khawaja (41) and Travis Head (40) also making contributions, but Warner's fiery 164 off 211 balls stole the show.

"I was disappointed with getting out, we could have been four down at the end there. But it's up to the selectors, if they want to keep continuing to pick me then I ain't leaving," Warner joked to reporters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Warner upper cut debutant seamer Aamer Jamal (2-63) for four in the 43rd over to bring up three figures.

The 37-year-old is now all but certain to play his final test in front of a home crowd in Sydney, a goal which he stated publicly in June amid a lean period in red-ball cricket which had seen him score only two centuries since the start of 2020.

His white-ball form never wavered, however, helping Australia to a sixth 50-over World Cup title this year in India as the team's leading scorer with 535 tournament runs.

Warner's spot in the test side and his desire for a home farewell had been a subject of scrutiny, and former team mate-turned-columnist for The West Australian newspaper, Mitchell Johnson, had queried his continued selection in a recent column.

"Anyone who wants to write stories about me, get headlines, that stuff doesn't bother me," Warner said after the close of play.

"I'm allowed to celebrate how I want," he added, labelling his century celebration gesture as a "a nice little quiet shush".

Warner harassed Pakistan's seam attack during the first session, outrageously hitting fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi for six over fine leg in a sign of what was still to come.

Surpassing former greats Matthew Hayden (8625) and Michael Clarke (8643) to become Australia's fifth-highest test run-scorer with 8651, Warner added a further three sixes during his aggressive and determined innings -- albeit with a dose of luck.

A dropped catch and a missed stumping to spinner Agha Salman allowed the left-hander to pass 150 before he eventually miscued Jamal to Imam-ul-Haq at backward square.

"I am getting older ... it's probably game-by-game now. If I fail next innings there'll probably be headlines, but it is what it is."

Cricket

David Warner / Australia Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

4h | Earth
Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

6h | Features
How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

12h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

47m | TBS Stories
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

1h | TBS Stories
Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

2h | TBS World
Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

3h | TBS Stories