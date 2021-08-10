ICC to push for Olympics Participation

The only cricket match was played between Britain and France in Olympics. It was back in 1900. France hosted that Olympics.

Cricket was not much famous at that time. But now the scenery has changed.

Now, cricket is the second most-watched sport in the world. Though it has a massive fan following after the Paris Olympics cricket is not played in the Olympics.

But International Cricket Council (ICC) is so desperate to add cricket to the Olympics. They want cricket to be included in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

There will be around 30 million cricket fans in the US. It would be great for them if cricket is added to the Olympics.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said the addition of cricket to the Olympic Games would be good for both the sport as well as the Olympics.

"Firstly on behalf of everyone at the ICC, I would like to congratulate the IOC, Tokyo 2020, and the people of Japan for staging such an incredible Games in such difficult circumstances. It truly was fantastic to watch and captured the imagination of the world and we would love for cricket to be a part of future Games," Barclay said.

"Our sport is united behind this bid, and we see the Olympics as a part of cricket's long-term future. We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics.

Barclay added: "Clearly cricket has a strong and passionate fanbase, particularly in South Asia where 92% of our fans come from whilst there are also 30 million cricket fans in the USA. The opportunity for those fans to see their heroes competing for an Olympic medal is tantalizing."

"We believe cricket would be a great addition to the Olympic Games, but we know it won't be easy to secure our inclusion as there are so many other great sports out there wanting to do the same. But we feel now is the time to put our best foot forward and show what a great partnership cricket and the Olympics are."

The ICC Olympic Working Group will sit on a meeting with England and Wales Cricket Board Chair Ian Watmore. He will be joined by ICC Independent Director Indra Nooyi, Chairperson of Zimbabwe Cricket Tavengwa Mukuhlani, ICC Associate Member Director and Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council Mahinda Vallipuram and Chairperson of the US Cricket Parag Marathe.

"USA Cricket is thrilled to be able to support cricket's bid for inclusion in the Olympics, the timing of which aligns perfectly with our continuing plans to develop the sport in the USA," Marathe said.

"With so many passionate cricket fans and players already in the USA, and a huge global audience and following for the sport around the world, we believe that cricket's inclusion will add great value to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and help us to achieve our own vision for establishing cricket as a mainstream sport in this country."