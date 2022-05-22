ICC chairman is in Dhaka on a two-day cricket infrastructure visit

Greg Barclay, chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), is in Dhaka. He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal Airport on a two-day visit at 1pm on Sunday. Wasim Khan, airport coordinator of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), confirmed the news of the arrival of the head of the highest governing body of world cricket.

During his two-day visit to Bangladesh, Barclay will take part in a number of activities. Those activities are starting today. He will visit Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. You will also visit the Sheikh Hasina International Cricket Stadium under construction at Purbachal. The ICC chairman will also watch the first session on the first day (May 23) of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Barclay is scheduled to hold a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He may also visit Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and its cricket infrastructure. After the visit, the ICC chairman will leave for Kolkata on the morning of May 24. This was stated in the statement sent by BCB.

Commenting on Barclay's visit, Jalal Yunus, chairman of the BCB's Cricket Management Department, said: "The ICC chairman is in Dhaka on a two-day visit. He will look around our cricket infrastructure. He will visit the constructions of Sheikh Hasina International Stadium. He will go there, there will be some discussions."

BCB hosted a dinner party on Sunday evening courtesy of Barclay. In 2020, Shashank Manohar resigned as ICC chairman. Imran Khwaja, then head of the Singapore Cricket Board, was acting as interim chief. New Zealand's Greg Barclay later took over.