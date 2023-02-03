Argentina captain and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has revealed that he would like to go back to Barcelona once he's done playing.

Having spent most of his career in Barcelona and making his way up the ranks via the famed academy, La Masia, Messi would like to go back to the city that made him the superstar footballer he is today.

"When I finish my career, I will return to live in Barcelona, it's my home," Messi said in an interview given to Dario Ole.

Messi played for the Blaugrana 520 times and scored a record 474 goals from 2004 to 2021.

The 35-year-old also revealed that he kept everything from the World Cup final with him and he will take them to his house in Barcelona.

"I kept everything from the final: The boots, the t-shirts.. Everything is there on the AFA property and now in March, I'm going to take everything to Barcelona, where I have my things and my memories.."

While Barcelona's financial situation forced them into letting Messi go for a free transfer to PSG, there is speculation about his future at the French capital.

There are constant rumours about Messi making a return as a player at the Catalan club and Barca president Joan Laporta has also expressed his desire to bring Messi back.