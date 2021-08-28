'I will always be one of you'

Sports

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 11:34 am

Related News

'I will always be one of you'

The 36-year-old has posted a heartfelt goodbye message on social media after his move back to Old Trafford was confirmed.

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 11:34 am
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a heartfelt farewell message to Juventus after his transfer back to Manchester United was confirmed on Friday.

Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford on an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) deal, with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m). 

The 36-year-old took to social media to thank Juventus fans for their support after he spent three seasons with the Bianconeri.

What was said?

"Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe," he said on Instagram.

"I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days.

"The 'tifosi bianconeri' always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition. In the end, we can all look back and realise that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together.

"I will always be one of you. You are now part of my history, as I feel that I'm part of yours. Italy, Juve, Turin, tifosi bianconeri, you'll always be in my heart."

Ronaldo's time with Juventus

The Portuguese star managed to continue his sensational goalscoring record during his three seasons in Turin, netting 101 times over 134 appearances.

Ronaldo also took home his share of silverware, having won Serie A in his first two seasons and lifting the Coppa Italia last term.

But Ronaldo failed to help Juve achieve their ultimate goal of another Champions League title.

In his three seasons with the club, the farthest the Old Lady made it in Europe's top club competition was the quarter-final stage.

Source: Goal.com

Football

cristiano ronaldo / juventus / manchester united / Transfer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

1d | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

1d | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

1d | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs

6
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes